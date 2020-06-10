The pies have it: Servo bakery wins councillor support

Doing a roaring trade in Noosaville sees one servo bakery about to expand it's kitchen capability.

Doing a roaring trade in Noosaville sees one servo bakery about to expand it's kitchen capability.

CAN a councillor's appetite for freshly baked food be considered a perceived conflict of interest? - that was the lighthearted speculation during Noosa Council planning committee debate this week.

The councillors were considering an application by Rick's Artisan Pies and Sourdough at Eumundi Noosa Rd, Noosaville for a minor planning approval change for an extension for more preparation benches "to make Rick's renowned pies".

At present the business located at a service station has four staff working on one bench preparing and making pies, breads and pastries.

"The proposed 17.3 m2 extension will allow for a more efficient working environment, allowing the pies, breads and pastries to be prepared and made with the same staff numbers but on separate benches," a council report said.

Cr Brian Stockwell, who admitted to having been at Rick's "once or twice" made the lighthearted observation: "You have a conflict of interest if you like their food. They did set a new standard for servo food when they started up."

Cr Tom Wegener: "I'm actually pretty excited about Rick's bakery actually having fresh food being made there in a small way.

"But the fresher the food from a servo, that's good."

Mayor Clare Stewart was given staff confirmation this application was simply an extension of kitchen space.

The original application was approved, despite conflicting with the planning scheme, as the food outlet was replacing an existing lunch bar located on the site.

"It was considered the food outlet would continue to service surrounding workers and the travelling public without negatively impacting on surrounding uses," the council report said.

Online endorsements give rave reviews to the business including this Airbnb post about Rick's: "A hidden gem known well to locals. Amazing artisan bread, pies, sweets and freshly made rolls and salads. Prepare to queue this place is popular."

The planning councillors have approved the application which must be endorsed by a council majority at next Thursday's ordinary meeting.