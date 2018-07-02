Shock reason Queen won’t get knee surgery

THE QUEEN is one busy lady, and she's determined to keep it that way - even if it means refusing knee surgery so she can keep up with her long list of engagements.

According to The Sun , Her Majesty 92, has been suffering worsening pain and fears taking a public tumble.

She has also confided that she struggles to get up after sitting.

A Palace source said: "She was talking to friends at the Chelsea Flower Show and said her knees were playing up.

"But she is reluctant to have an op due to the time it would take to recover. She is incredibly brave.

"People from her and Philip's generation battle through problems and carry on. And Her Majesty doesn't like to cause any fuss."

The Queen still carries out more than 200 engagements a year.

Queen Elizabeth II refuses to have knee surgery so she can continue to attend engagements. Picture: AP Photo/Tim Ireland

She made nine appearances in 10 days before missing a ceremony at St Paul's Cathedral on Thursday due to a cold.

In the Queen's absence, all eyes were on Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie, who attended the event.

Jolie, 43, channelled some royal glamour in a simple and fitted stone-coloured mid-calf dress with matching gloves and hat.

Jolie has been battling ex-husband Brad Pitt in court for custody of their six children.

Last week the Queen hosted the Young Leaders Awards at Buckingham Palace, along with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Two young Aussies, Hunter Johnson, 26, of Melbourne, and Caitlin Figueiredo, 22, of Canberra, received awards from Her Majesty at the ceremony.

They were also able to meet Harry and Meghan, as young leaders from across the Commonwealth were honoured for their outstanding leadership within the community.

The monarch has been resting at Windsor Castle but is due to travel to Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh tomorrow, before more a full week of events.

In May she had a cataract removed and wore dark glasses rather than cancel engagements.

Part of this story first appeared in The Sun.