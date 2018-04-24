The quiet achievers

BATTLE LINE: Peregian Beach Community Association members gather at the sign next to Plover St - the old north/south Peregian border.

BATTLE LINE: Peregian Beach Community Association members gather at the sign next to Plover St - the old north/south Peregian border. Alan Lander

BACK in 2005, Peregian Beach had a split personality.

Peregian South was part of Maroochy Council - until the (then South) Peregian Beach Community Association petitioned to join Noosa Shire.

It prevailed, with its non-south version playing a role in securing de-amalgamation from the Sunshine Coast in 2014.

The "battle line” was at Plover St, where it joined David Low Way, and members yesterday gathered at the intersection, uncovering a grown-over "Welcome to Peregian Beach” sign for the occasion.

It's just one of the many battles PBCA has fought, according to long-term member Margaret Wilkie, as she acknowledged the group's 20th anniversary.

"Protests against illegal bulldozing of Noosa National Park in 1993 to connect Lorikeet Dr to the motorway resulted in the State Government calling a halt to the proceedings,” Ms Wilkie said.

"Lorikeet was closed to traffic at its southern end and Lorikeet Park became the community's asset.”

The group fiercely opposed a seven-storey proposal called Maralinga in 1996 - and when the developer withdrew his application, the park was christened Victory Park by locals.

Many other victories followed, including a Dad's Army restoring work in dunes, parks and waterways.

"This group still operates today,” Ms Wilkie said.

"Over time, successful grants for many projects were secured, totalling hundreds of thousands of dollars, all spent in the Peregian environs.”

PBCA supported Noosa Council's opposition to the removal of Peregian Beach Caravan Park, supported the council's refusal of a 58-unit development affecting national parkland for this site which backs onto the Noosa National Park, assisted the council's decision to retain the old bowls club precinct as a recreation and leisure precinct opposing a supermarket for the site, MsWilkie said.

"And the members formed the working group to establish the Peregian Beach Community House, also Veggie Village Community Garden,” she said.

"PBCA continues to respectfully urge developers and council to consider the wishes of the Peregian Beach community in their decisions and engage with local school groups and others to work on restoration and planting in various locations within Peregian Beach environs.”

PBCA is a proactive group that respects and works quietly to preserve this unique and beautiful environment and to promote the values, wishes and interests of the community. New members welcome, phone 54482665.