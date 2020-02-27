The rains are firing up the reef fish

WE HAVE have seen the rains finally start to subside which has seen some great fish caught not only offshore, but in the river too. Even though the waters are still brown it is still worth going out and having a go.

Offshore the local reefs of Sunshine, Jew Shoal and Halls reef have seen some great captures. The rains have fired up the reefies and if you have a lighter 10-20lb outfit with a 4-5000 sized spin reel now is the time to try some soft plastic fishing.

If ever you have wanted to try this method of fishing now is the time. If you can find the bait fish on your sounder simply drift over these fish and work your plastic up to 5 meters off the bottom for the best results.

Take a look at Berkley nemesis plastics with 3/8th 4/0 jigheads. For other watermen with kayaks a whole bonito is still proving great for the big lone Spanish mackerel. Staying in close to the back of the surf zone is where these fish are patrolling so keep an eye out for sneaker sets and keep your eye on the horizon.

The channel of the Noosa bar has not moved much after the recent swell and flooding rains last week.

Taking the inside of the dog beach and following the tip of the rock wall out to sea is the current location so as always proceed with care. The Frying pan channel on the north shore has just about closed up so do not come in that way on lower tides or expect to get stuck.

Inside the Noosa River we have certainly seen a good run of mangrove jacks and flathead.

Gold spot cod, moses perch and snapper from a recent Cougar One charter to Sunshine Wide.

These fish are found throughout the lower estuary with jacks around the river mouth rocks, Noosa dog beach and the bridges of the Noosa Sound.

Come in and grab some fresh mullet as this bait is dynamite for not only jacks but just about any other fish in and offshore. If after flatties then concentrate your efforts around the Noosa river mouth, frying pan flats where you can see some drop offs. If lure fishing then a bigger curl tail or paddle tail plastic will draw some attention. Have a go with Entice bungy baits which are super tough and resist the rasping mouths of big flatties.

Be sure to carry a landing net as the big fish always shake their heads in the shallows and this is where many a specimen fish is lost. Without doubt this is one of the bnest times to have some pots out.

The stories of solid mud crabs continue to roll in. Remember to overweight your pots as the flood water continues to come down stream and have long ropes so you can find them should they move. Remember new moon tides are almost on us so that means big tides and keep pots in closer to the bank and tied off.

Away from the river, the freshwater temperatures are still yet to fully stabilise. This means you will have to work to find the schooled up fish so keep sounders on. Check inside shallow bays during the daytime where the sun will heat up the water. In both Borumba and Lake Macdonald there are many areas that were previously high and dry and have not been covered with weed. These spots will be great to explore with soft plastics and hardbodies as fish will be up on these areas looking for food. Remember to try high vibration lures so grab spinnerbaits, spoons and blades to complete your kit.

Remember to try high vibration lures so grab spinnerbaits, spoons and blades to complete your kit.