The Rubens to play a free show in Noosa

AUSSIE TALENT: Noosa is in for a treat with the Rubens.

THEY might be Australia's up and coming superstars but at heart the Rubens are five country boys from NSW.

The band comprises Sam Margin on guitar and lead vocals, Elliott Margin on keys and vocals, Zaac Margin on lead guitar, Scott Baldwin on drums and Will "Hog" Zeglis on bass.

Even if you don't know the Rubens, the song Hoops might ring a bell. It was number one in triple j's Hottest 100 of 2015.

The surprising thing about this hit single is it almost missed out on being on the album. The album had already been recorded before Hoops was written.

"We finished a whole album and we came back home from New York and then we were writing at the same time and we actually thought this would be a really nice way to wrap up this album," Elliott said.

Now back at home the boys are "just chilling at home" ahead of their second leg of their tour, which includes Noosa. "It's been awesome, pub shows are more rowdy," Elliott said.

Torquay was the rowdiest show of the tour so far.

"They were knocking over the barriers and then Sam went crowd surfing and got swallowed," he said.

"We're so excited to come Noosa and the beach."

Elliott stressed the importance of supporting Australian musicians.

"It's very important, people aren't making money out of records," he said.