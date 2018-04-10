The RV buck stops here at the new Cooroy EOI

ANY INTEREST: The Cooroy RV stopover facilities and a couple of campers.

COOROY'S council-operated RV stopover is looking to permanently park a community-led management model as it struggles to attract enough happy campers.

A report before council today seeks to call for new expressions of interest in its Mary River Rd stopover established in 2015 to address an identified need for RV travellers in the Noosa hinterland.

The Cooroy RV Stopover has operated as a council facility using third-party management services.

The new proposed model to be discussed by councillors today is a Cooroy-based community group-run facility rather than council-driven.

This would offer a new freehold permit for a nominal annual rent and the successful operator would have to bear all costs and responsibilities relating to operating the stopover.

"The current proposal seeks to progress a management model resulting in nil cost to ratepayers,” council property adviser Denis Wallace said.

The council has previously noted the facility achieved modest patronage, with 1607 visitor nights recorded for the 2016/17 financial year at an average of five RVs per day.

This resulted in an operating loss of about $19,000 over a year and it would "require significant patronage increases to achieve cost neutrality under the current model”.

The site was also out- competed by its private stopover rival established on the outskirts of Cooroy, known as the Cooroy No Worries RV Stop.

"The proposed (new) model should allow council to meet broad Cooroy community expectation that the facility will continue to operate,” Mr Wallace said.

"Council may need to consider risks should no community group express interest in running the facility.”