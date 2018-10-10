Sad truth behind koalas in gym

A mother koala and her baby took refuge in a gym after tree clearing forced them out of their natural habitat

A PHOTO of a mother koala and her joey taking refuge in a Brisbane gym has shown the harsh reality of tree clearing in Australia.

Members of the gym were surprised when two furry friends made their way around the room before finally clinging to a bench press machine.

While the image of one of our most iconic animals and her mini me is cute at first glance, what it reveals is a much sadder truth.

WWF Australia said the photo highlighted habitat loss and its impact on our native animals.

WWF-Australia koala conservationist Stuart Blanch says the gym visit shows how the fragmentation of habitat is forcing these iconic animals to cross dangerous open areas when looking for trees

The koala named Caramello and her baby, Toffee, crashed the late-night class and sought refuge on the equipment at The Results Room gym in Mansfield.

Shocked gymgoers thought the visitors were likely domestic animals but soon realised the gym was host to two native koalas.

"At first we thought a cat or a dog came into the gym, and we were stunned when we realised it was a koala with a joey on her back. It would have made a hazardous journey across two major roads and an industrial complex to get to the building - she must have been very determined to get here," The Results Room owner Kiriana Giffin said.

"At first we were very excited to see a koala wandering about. But as a mum myself, I felt quite sad that the koala felt she had to come into the gym for help."

After a quick walk around the gym, Caramello and Toffee eventually found refuge on a bench press machine. The CrossFit class was put on hold and the RSPCA was called to rescue the koalas, which were tagged and released safely south of Brisbane.

WWF Australia koala conservationist Stuart Blanch says the gym visit shows how the fragmentation of habitat is forcing these iconic animals to cross dangerous open areas when looking for trees, putting them at risk of being hit by cars or being subject to dog attacks.

"Most Australians would be shocked by how easy it is to bulldoze trees in which koalas live," Mr Blanch said.

In 2012, the federal government listed koalas as threatened with extinction due to habitat loss and sharp population declines. The Queensland state government responded this year by improving tree-clearing laws, closing loopholes that are still open in NSW which make it very easy to destroy koala habitat.

"Last year the NSW government made the situation much worse for koalas by changing laws and legalising the destruction of 99% of koala habitat throughout the state," Mr Blanch said.

"Over the past 12 months, the amount of trees cleared in NSW has risen dramatically and koalas are now heading for extinction in NSW by as early as 2050.

"Australians are shocked that the situation has become so bad for koalas in such a short time. over such a short time. Tens of thousands of people in the state are demanding the NSW Government take action and pass stronger tree clearing laws."

The Results Room is using the experience of hosting the surprise guests to launch a local fundraiser to raise money to better protect koala habitats.

Australians keen to help can adopt a koala through the WWF website or sign a petition calling for more protection for the iconic animal.