The SES says you'd look great in orange

WE WANT YOU: Annmarie Faulkner, Pauline Eglington and Marie Pryce are hoping for new recruits to join the Noosa SES unites. Annmarie Faulkner and Marie Pryce are enjoying being new recruits. Amber Macpherson

NOOSA, the State Emergency Service wants you.

The local SES units are taking on new recruits this week, looking for potential emergency responders ready to make a difference in the community.

Noosa Controller Pauline Eglington says the work is rewarding and the friendships are lifelong.

"Our newbies conduct land searches and rescue operations, flood rescues, traffic control, local events and much more,” Ms Eglington said.

"(They're) well prepared for the call-out, which could come at any time.”

SES volunteers receive comprehensive training in first aid, emergency lighting, storm damage, working safely at heights, chainsaw, traffic control, and radio communications.

Noosa has units in Tewantin, Cooroy, Pomona and Boreen Point groups. For details, call Pauline Eglington on 0415989990.