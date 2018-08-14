The Simpsons Movie is finally getting a sequel

The Simpsons Movie is getting a sequel — 11 years after the original was released.

Back in 2007, TV viewers flocked to cinemas to see their favourite dysfunctional family break on to the big screen, The Sun reports.

The Simpsons Movie saw hapless dad-of-three, Homer, unwittingly condemn the city of Springfield to being contained in a giant glass dome after he over-polluted the local lake.

With the city later facing destruction, Homer managed to redeem himself by destroying the glass dome and saving the day.

Details of the plot haven’t yet been released.

An article in The Wall Street Journal has uncovered that a sequel to the animated comedy is now finally in the works - and will see the Simpsons family return to the big screen more than a decade after they last starred in their own movie.

According to journalist Ben Fritz, the Twentieth Century Fox film network is developing the film - despite the company being in something of a limbo situation as it faces being bought by Disney.

The WSJ reports that Fox chief executive Stacey Snider is pressing ahead with film development plans - even though Twentieth Century Fox could feasibly cease to exist once merged with the Walt Disney Company.

"Ms Snider has emphasised a revamp of Fox's approach to animation, bringing in a new partner to replace an expired deal with DreamWorks Animation after it was acquired by Comcast Corp," the report claims.

"The film studio is partnering with the Fox television studio on a big-screen adaptation of the animated series Bob's Burgers, a second Simpsons movie in development and a Family Guy film that would mix animation with live action, said people with knowledge of the projects," the report continues.

Screenrant has revealed more information on the news of a Family Guy film - with the film site suggesting: "The voice cast members from the show would return, such as series creator Seth MacFarlane (who voices Peter, Brian and Stewie)."

Speculation is also high that Alex Borstein (Lois), Mila Kunis (Meg), Seth Green (Chris), Mike Henry (Cleveland) and Patrick Warburton (Joe) would all also feature in the film.

The Simpsons has already run for 29 seasons and will commence its 30th in September.

The show has been on the air since 1989 but the characters and concept were a spin-off from British comedian Tracey Ullman's show The Tracey Ullman Show and first featured in a sketch in 1987.