The sounds from a Eumundi town park

PARK Sounds is a free music event being held on Sunday at Dick Caplick Park in Eumundi.

Bring your picnic rug from 1-4pm for a fabulous afternoon right in the centre of town Eumundi.

The line-up will see Alisha Todd, Majelen and Smoke & Rain take to the stage.

From her humble beginnings being raised on country and '90s pop in Gympie, to opening the lid of Pandora's box of worldly delights, Alisha Todd has sung her way through it all with a fiery passion that only grows with time.

Brisbane-based guitarist and singer Majelen is one to watch in the indie/folk music scene. With a unique percussive acoustic guitar style, Majelen's music is combination of ground-breaking technical fluency and speed, thought- provoking lyrics, improvised melodies and captivating stage presence.

And from Newcastle, NSW, Smoke & Rain play music for the body and the soul - grooves to get you moving and melodies full of emotion. With a singular goal (auditory pleasure), they'll take you on a journey through the rhythmic drive of funk and the sensual introspection of R&B.

The fun starts at 1pm on Sunday. Note: This is an alcohol-free event.