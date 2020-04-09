Menu
Cooroy residents have been urged to lock up.
Crime

The streets targeted by thieves in recent crime spate

Felicity Ripper
9th Apr 2020 1:00 PM
A SPATE of thefts in a tight-knit Coast town has prompted police to issue a warning to residents.

Senior Constable Rebecca McMeniman said Cooroy residents were being reminded to secure their homes, vehicles and properties after recent criminal activity in the area.

"There have been several occurrences in Cooroy over the past couple of days where offenders have been entering properties and stealing items that are lying around the yard or garages, as well as, entering unlocked vehicles," she said.

"Please ensure that all valuable items and your vehicles are locked while parked within side the boundary of your property."

Police reported an Oak St property was entered between April 5 and April 7 when two cars were entered and a blue mountain bike was stolen.

A scooter and money was taken from another Oak Street property between April 6 and April 7.

A Wattle St residence was entered between the same dates when offenders have stolen cigarettes, money and accessories.

And a vehicle parked outside another Wattle St address was entered.

Money and a bag was taken from an unlocked car parked on the same street on April 7.

A Kawasaki brush cutter was taken from underneath a home at Belli Creek Rd between April 1 and April 7, and two unlocked cars were entered at an Oregon Ct address between April 6 and 7.

Investigations are continuing in relation to these matters.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

