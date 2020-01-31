The sweet danger of sugar and how you can kick the habit

To get that even mood, lose some erratic behavior and hop off the sugar rollercoaster, check your own sugar intake.

To get that even mood, lose some erratic behavior and hop off the sugar rollercoaster, check your own sugar intake.

HAVE you ever noticed how moods are contagious? Your mood has an instant effect on the people you have contact with.

There are mood altering things you are probably doing without you even realising it.

Although there are stacks of mood-altering substances like alcohol, coffee, drugs, and even devices, I want to talk about the day-to-day sneaky mood swinger villain we all hate to love: sugar.

Let's just be clear. We, as humans, need sugar. It's the excess processed sugar that mucks up our moods.

The recommended dietary intake of sugar is 4-6 teaspoons. I often run an experiment with clients to see how much sugar is ingested in a day and they realised they were anything from 4-10 times over what is recommended.

Meaning their highs were highs and their lows were low, giving false illusion to having energy and then always feeling tired and crashed out.

Excessive processed sugars are a game changer. You literally feel so good when you eat it and so yuck after it wears off.

To get that even mood, lose some erratic behavior and hop off the sugar rollercoaster, check your own sugar intake. Try this little experiment.

Take two equal sized cups. Place seven teaspoons of sugar in one cup.

As you consume your foods for the day calculate how much sugar is in there and start adding your sugar intake to the empty cup , 1 teaspoon at a time.

Then compare the two. Try and get them close to each other over the course of a week.

One teaspoon is equivalent to 4g of sugar.

Keep yourself in check and pay attention to the way your mood changes. Do you get headaches and feel crappy while your decreasing your sugar? Do the cravings drive you batty?

Get that steady all day energy, so that you can leave a euphoric footprint on your life - and the lives of your family and friends.