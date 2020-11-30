Records are predicted to melt in the first week of summer for some areas of Queensland as a heatwave moves through the state.

The scorching temperatures come after a sweltering weekend, with Birdsville yesterday recording a maximum of 46.5C and potentially its highest ever minimum temperature of 33.2C.

While Queenslanders sweated through their Sunday, Wednesday is predicted to be even hotter - with fire danger warnings in place and storm activity on the cards.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast severe fire danger across the southern half of the state over the next few days, with Tuesday expected to increase the danger.

"We are looking at severe fire dangers for the Channel Country and the Maranoa and Warrego districts for Tuesday, with hot and windy conditions," meteorologist Kimba Wong said. "Heading into Wednesday with the heat shifting a little bit into the southeast, the risk might increase throughout the southeast interior with some locally severe fire dangers, possibly around the western Darling Downs until the Central Highlands."

Wednesday's predicted scorcher has been described by BOM as uncommon.

"We are looking at the potential for some December records to be broken on Wednesday, potentially through that southeast inland pocket of the state," Ms Wong said.

"That's an indicator of how uncommon the heat is."

Birdsville in far southwestern Queensland had a temperature range of 33.2C to 46.5C yesterday.

TOP TEMPERATURES THIS WEEK

Stanthorpe: 38C Wednesday

Toowoomba: 38C Wednesday

Oakey: 42C Wednesday

Warwick: 41C Wednesday

Dalby: 43C Wednesday

Miles: 43C Wednesday

Texas: 39C Wednesday

St George: 44C Wednesday

Cunnamulla: 45C Monday

Bollon: 45C Monday

Originally published as The town with a minimum temperature of 33C