The truth behind Noosa's first surfing comp

NOOSA in the 1980s saw two separate longboard clubs emerge; the Big Boys who already held regular meetings and contests and Animals who met casually to surf together.

They formed the Noosa Malibu Club in 1986.

The inaugural committee included president Kim deMarco, VP Bruce Poulton (also designer of logo), secretary Annie Yon, and Contest Sub-Committee.

Meetings were held monthly where a few beers were enjoyed.

Members would gather 6.30am at the surf club car park one Sunday each month then travel on safari down the coast towards Peregian looking for the best surf break.

A note nailed to a tree would direct any stragglers, $2 each per contest covered trophy costs.

There were two divisions - Modern Mal 8ft and Traditional Mal 9ft.

Women surfed with the men.

Morphing from a "Boys' Club" into a more family affair by 1990, women's and junior divisions were introduced, and an Over 40s to give a more even playing field to both masters and young guns.

Social barbecues in parks with games of cricket followed monthly competitions.

By 1999, the Noosa Malibu Classic had grown and exhibited tandem, pro women and over 55 divisions.

John Lee, Phil Jarratt and Brasen built a festival around the club Pro-Am competition... the Noosa Festival of Surfing.