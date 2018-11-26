Menu
Login
The Noosa Malibu Club was formed in 1986.
The Noosa Malibu Club was formed in 1986. contributed
News

The truth behind Noosa's first surfing comp

26th Nov 2018 5:00 AM

NOOSA in the 1980s saw two separate longboard clubs emerge; the Big Boys who already held regular meetings and contests and Animals who met casually to surf together.

They formed the Noosa Malibu Club in 1986.

The inaugural committee included president Kim deMarco, VP Bruce Poulton (also designer of logo), secretary Annie Yon, and Contest Sub-Committee.

Meetings were held monthly where a few beers were enjoyed.

Members would gather 6.30am at the surf club car park one Sunday each month then travel on safari down the coast towards Peregian looking for the best surf break.

A note nailed to a tree would direct any stragglers, $2 each per contest covered trophy costs.

There were two divisions - Modern Mal 8ft and Traditional Mal 9ft.

Women surfed with the men.

Morphing from a "Boys' Club" into a more family affair by 1990, women's and junior divisions were introduced, and an Over 40s to give a more even playing field to both masters and young guns.

Social barbecues in parks with games of cricket followed monthly competitions.

By 1999, the Noosa Malibu Classic had grown and exhibited tandem, pro women and over 55 divisions.

John Lee, Phil Jarratt and Brasen built a festival around the club Pro-Am competition... the Noosa Festival of Surfing.

noosa news 50th noosa news 50 years surfing at noosa
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Christmas in Cooroy starts Friday

    Christmas in Cooroy starts Friday

    News Cooroy's big Christmas street event

    • 26th Nov 2018 6:00 AM
    Coast Guard celebrates 44 years of brave deeds

    Coast Guard celebrates 44 years of brave deeds

    News Heroic rescues pepper the decades

    The formidable fight against over-development

    The formidable fight against over-development

    News Vivien Griffin's activism made her a leading light

    Hawaii inspires birth of Noosa outrigger club

    Hawaii inspires birth of Noosa outrigger club

    News Canoes have long been part of Noosa's landscape

    Local Partners