The truth behind Noosa's very own 'Easter Bride'

Jan Christian and her new husband Jim chose Noosa for their honeymoon in the 1960s. Michele Sternberg

JIM and Jan Christian were married in Grovely, a suburb of Brisbane, on April 20, 1963, and headed north, to Noosa, by train for their two-week honeymoon.

"We arrived in the dark at Cooroy Station and a taxi brought us via the very twisty and hilly road to Shannon's Motel (opposite the Reef Hotel) in Noosa Heads,” Mrs Christian said.

"Our lovely unit overlooked the beautiful tree-lined Noosa River with views to the mouth of the river and to the ocean.

"Early the following Monday Mrs Shannon very excitedly appeared at the window waving a copy of the Courier Mail newspaper.

"Imagine our surprise to find a large photo on the front page, showing me as "Easter Bride 1963!”

"This was the very first year that the Easter Bride competition had been promoted and as such there had been no call for nominations.

"It was just random selection and I was very surprised when I arrived at the church to be asked to have my photo taken by a Courier Mail photographer and reporter - before the ceremony.

"After the excitement of Monday morning had settled down a little we were able to enjoy our time in this beautiful place.”

Mrs Christian said the David Low Way had not long been completed.

"The tree-lined drive from Noosa to Coolum was yet developed and was outstanding. There was very little at Noosa Junction,” she said.

"An exciting happening during our stay was when a trawler, the Audrey June, floundered when crossing the old Noosa Bar.

"Thirty years later when we retired there was no decision to be made other than relocating to this area and we think it was the best decision ever!”

Mr and Mrs Christian now call Peregian Beach their home.