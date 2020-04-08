Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Phil Hillyard END OF YEAR 2015
Phil Hillyard END OF YEAR 2015
Cricket

The Ultimate Australian cricket quiz... part TWO!

8th Apr 2020 6:00 AM

You smashed our first Coronavirus quarantine quiz out of the park, but let's see how you handle the heat in round two!

We've crunched the numbers, trawled the record books and delved into the depths of our own twisted cricket brains to, hopefully, have you well and truly stumped.

So grab a cuppa, pop down into a comfy seat and get ready for a few bouncers!

 

Watch Fox Cricket Classics on Kayo including the '97/98 Aus v RSA 2nd ODI & the 2015/16 Aus v India 3rd T20. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming

 

 

 

Originally published as The Ultimate Australian cricket quiz... part TWO!

More Stories

cricket quiz

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland in front in COVID-19 fight

        premium_icon Queensland in front in COVID-19 fight

        Health Queensland has had the slowest rate of increase in new coronavirus infections of any state this past week – but experts don’t know exactly why, and warn it could be set...

        EASTER HUNT: Following the adventures this golden bunny

        premium_icon EASTER HUNT: Following the adventures this golden bunny

        News A Noosa hairdresser is sharing the adventures of her little toy Eater bunny from...

        Coronavirus Noosa: All you need to know today

        Coronavirus Noosa: All you need to know today

        News Noosa Police give warnings to locals as national death toll hits 45

        Fine for unlawful building in Noosa

        premium_icon Fine for unlawful building in Noosa

        News A man pleaded guilty to 20 charges for unlawful building.