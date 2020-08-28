The uni courses you can get into without an ATAR

Students will be able to gain entry into a top Queensland university before receiving their ATAR, in a bid to give certainty to school-leavers rocked by COVID-19.

Year 12 students completing the Queensland Certificate of Education or International Baccalaureate students will be eligible for the early entry scheme today announced by Queensland University of Technology.

The tertiary courses included in the scheme are QUT's bachelor's degrees in business, creative industries, information technology, justice, public health and science.

Students will need passing grades in five general subjects including English, with a minimum of a B grade in three subjects to be eligible for the Bachelor of Business and for the other courses will need a passing grade in five general subjects and a B grade in two General subjects.

QUT Provost Professor Nic Smith said the scheme aimed to give Year 12 students and their families certainty after the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's important now that we partner with schools, students and families to show them that we are as focused on attracting high potential students as we always have been while also acknowledging that 2020 has been a really difficult year," Professor Smith said.

Students who meet the requirements and have listed the course in their top three Queensland Tertiary Admission Centre preferences will receive an early offer on Friday November 20, their final day of school, ahead of receiving their Australian Tertiary Admission Rank.

Year 12 students at Somerville House (from left) Gabrielle Gunn, Jemma Curran and Samantha Wong agree the scheme gives school-leavers certainty. Picture: Richard Gosling

Somerville House students Gabrielle Gunn, Jemma Curran and Samantha Wong said the initiative gave Year 12 students some certainty in a year that has been filled with uncertainty.

Miss Curran said she has already put QUT's Bachelor of Business as her first preference on her QTAC application.

"Whilst I am confident that I have worked hard this year to achieve a good ATAR, it certainly takes away some of the pressure."

Somerville House principal Kim Kiepe said it was a wonderful opportunity for all Year 12 students in a year that has been challenging.

