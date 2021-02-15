The Valentines share secrets to long, happy marriage

David and Judy Valentine celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Valentine's Day.

Judy’s first love may have been Zorro but the one that has lasted the test of time is David Valentine.

On Sunday Mr and Mrs Valentine had arguably the most memorable Valentine’s Day, celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

They say their lasting marriage is based on friendship, trust and having their own interests.

“We can trust each other and we care for each other, that is the most important thing,” Judy, 78, said.

“”You also need your space.

“David will go out and have a game of golf and he’ll come home and we’ll talk for half an hour.

Judy and David Valentine's wedding day on February 11, 1961.

“We have no secrets from each other, we never have, I care how he feels and he cares how I feel.”

David said couples had to be friends and have some “give and take”.

“Every married person in their life has had disagreements, of course they have and anyone who says they haven’t is a liar,” the 79-year-old said.

“You’ve got to be friends as well as lovers.”

Judy and David married aged 18, about a year after they met at a fencing match in Brisbane.

“When I saw the serial of Zorro, I was in love for the first time with that man dressed in black,” Judy said.

“I raced home to tell my mother that I intended to marry Zorro when I grew up.

“(At the fencing match) there he was, my Zorro (David), not dressed in black but totally clad in white from head to toe.

“It truly was love at first sight.”



Judy, who grew up in Caloundra, described their relationship as being different to modern couples.

She said she was responsible cleaning inside the house and cooking and David looked after outside.

“I don’t expect David to do a thing inside the house,” she said.

“That’s just how our marriage works.”

The couple, residents of IRT Woodlands retirement village in Meridan Plains, married on February 11, 1961, but celebrated their anniversary on Sunday.

David said they wanted to marry on Valentine’s Day but it didn’t fall on a Saturday, the traditional day for weddings.

To celebrate they had a weekend away at Mooloolaba where they were upgraded to a penthouse room after they told the hotel receptionist it was their anniversary.