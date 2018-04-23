Boy George turns on controversial contestant

CHANNEL Nine built him up as the most controversial Voice contestant in Australian history, and they weren't wrong.

In last night's episode, Sam Perry performed Prince's 1984 hit When Doves Cry and all four coaches quickly turned their chairs.

But Sam isn't a typical singer. He's a vocal loop artist who uses a loop station, effect pedal and microphone to create layers of vocal harmonies and basslines while singing over the top.

The 28-year-old Western Australian's audition blew away the coaches with Delta Goodrem saying it was "by far the coolest thing we have ever had on the show".

As the coaches all pleaded with Sam to pick them as his coach, Boy George all but said he was a certainty to win the $100,000 grand prize.

"I think whoever you pick will be winner," Boy George told Sam. "I think you could win this, it's so interesting."

Sam went on to pick Kelly Rowland as his coach and it didn't take long for Boy George to change his opinion on the performer.

"This is called The Voice, it's not called The Technology," Boy George said to camera.

"This is about singing. It [Sam's audition] connected with us because we're musicians but not necessarily with the audience. You don't break hearts with machines."

Sam's audition proved to be a hot topic on social media with viewers divided over whether it's fair to let an artist who relies so heavily on technology to advance in the competition.

Sam Perry appeared on the Today show this morning and was asked how he felt about Boy George turning on him in last night's episode.

"I think he was a little salty because I didn't go on his team," Sam told the Channel Nine breakfast co-hosts.

"I think he was the first to turn his chair, but I think if I chose him, would he have said anything bad? Probably not."

The Voice continues on Channel Nine tonight at 7.30pm.