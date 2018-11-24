The way to go for Noosa is two-wheel pedal power

Noosa bike pathways are likely to be boosted.

Noosa bike pathways are likely to be boosted. Geoff Potter

NOOSA is looking to pump up its already impressive cycle network by applying for the latest rounds of state funding.

A council spokeswoman said since 2014/15 Noosa Council has delivered a variety of cycling infrastructure projects annually with assistance from State Government cycling grants.

These grants have helped provide new shared paths and other road improvements for Cooroy-Noosa Rd to create a safer environment for cyclists, pedestrians and mobility scooters.

"State funding has also helped council deliver on and off-road cycling improvements on Gympie Tce, Hilton Tce, Ernest St and Blakesley St, as well as Ben Lexcen Dr at Sunshine Beach and Eenie Creek Rd,” she said.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said 53 councils with an endorsed network plan have until December 21 to apply for grants on a 50-50 basis as the government accelerates delivery as a part of the Queensland Cycling Strategy 2017-2027.

Mr Bailey said 2019-20 would be the first-time councils could apply for grants to help fund planning to determine how they would deliver bicycle infrastructure on their highest priority routes.

"We know more than 800,000 Queenslanders cycle each week and 1.53 million would ride if the conditions were right, so it is vital we support good planning and investment. We also know, on average, every dollar we invest in bicycle infrastructure will return nearly five dollars in economic benefit.

For more information about grants, visit www.tmr.gov.au/travel-

and-transport/cycling.