The White Jacket Effect comes to Noosa

KNOWN for being labour intensive with demanding standards, split shifts and often long hours, it's hard work being in the hospitality industry.

Isolation, guilt, unsociable hours and pressure can quickly mount.

After losing her chef mentor and best friend to suicide just after Christmas last year, Amber Kaba was determined to start a conversation nationally about the pressures. The White Jacket Effect was born.

The movement aims to draw attention to and address mental health issues in the hospitality industry and provide strategies to empower people to be their best and deal effectively with their problems as they arise.

The first White Jacket Effect event was held in Sydney at Quay, with strong support from award winning restaurateurs Peter Gilmore and Neil Perry.

The next event will be held on Monday, July 1 at Wasabi Restaurant in Noosa from 10am-2pm.

A panel of industry professionals will speak of the pressures of the industry, current best practices to deal with mental health issues and the business and personal impacts of sweeping issues under the carpet.

A guest speaker from Mental Health First Aid will be there to talk about different tools people can use in these situations.

The Wasabi team is supporting the event as it gives people who love the industry a chance to come together, share a family meal in a casual environment and support one another to bring about positive change.

Executive chef Zeb Gilbert hopes that local industry people will support the event.

"Come along, take away some knowledge to empower yourself and bring about shift for the industry.”

Amber's vision for The White Jacket Effect is to lift the health of the hospitality industry and have people inspired with their passion.

One strategy is to develop communicative Safe House Leaders in the hospitality community, who are keen to abolish suffering in silence, address life balance, encourage health and wellness and start conversations about how to have a healthy relationship with alcohol.

She is committed to taking action to cause change in the culture of the kitchen and to redefine what it means to put on that white jacket.

Many businesses have thrown their support behind the cause with Pork Australia, Capi, ALDT Spirits, Salumi Australia, Fino Foods, Suncoast Fresh, Absolute Providors, James MacDonald Mentoring and Healing, Phoenix Yoga, Village Bicycle, Sum Yung Guys, Little Humid, The Cooking Company, Rick's Bakery, Maria @ Mad Megs, Perfect Portion, Pegasus Gym, The Cooking School Noosa, Chef Works and Unique Mentors are all sponsoring the event.

For tickets, go to whitejacketeffect.com.au/