‘The whole f---ing house is gone’: Fire rips business apart

The owner of a Coast demolition yard destroyed by a massive fire on Sunday morning is adamant he will bounce back from the “devastating” blaze.

Valdora Earthmoving and Demolition owner Rodney Kupfer was stoic despite the loss, vowing his business would continue.

After earlier reports of a structural fire at a Yandina business, it was confirmed the blaze had ravaged Mr Kupfer’s business on the corner of Coulson Rd and School Rd.

Mr Kupfer said he received a call from the live-in caretaker advising of the devastating news.

“He went out to the kitchen and there were flames shooting up from the floor,” he said.

“The f---ing whole house is gone.”

RIPPED APART: Valdora Earthmoving and Demolition at Yandina was badly damaged by fire on Sunday morning.

Six firefighting crews, two teams of paramedics and police were on the scene of the structural blaze after initial calls came through to Nambour QFES crews at 8.30am Sunday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Acting Superintendent Rob Smith said by the time fire crews arrived on scene the blaze was “well alight.”

A number of potentially dangerous objects under the building of the earthmoving and demolition business forced emergency service crews to take extra precautions.

“There are multiple exposures to vehicles, fuel storage and gas storage,” he said.

A number of Harley Davidsons motorcycles, asbestos removal equipment, chainsaws and a jetski were downstairs in the building.

The extent of the damage was yet to be determined as fire crews had not been able to make internal entry into building due to the unsafe structure.

“All the toys, you name it, was under there,” Mr Kupfer said.

Despite losing all the computers, files and important documents, Mr Kupfer was adamant the fire would not impact the business.

“I’ll bounce back.” Valdora Earthworks and Demolition owner Rod Kupfer.

“I can keep on operating, we are booked through to March,” he said.

“I’ll bounce back.”

The owner said he believed the fire was caused from an electrical fault.

He added it could not have been deliberately lit because the security dogs, who “do bite” would have apprehended anyone on the premises.

Supt Smith said the fire was still under investigation “at this stage”.