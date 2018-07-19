The Wiggles announce next big tour

Anthony, Emma, Lachy and Simon from The Wiggles have announced a new tour. Picture: Supplied

Anthony, Emma, Lachy and Simon from The Wiggles have announced a new tour. Picture: Supplied

THERE's no stopping The Wiggles, who have announced they'll be entertaining kids across the nation later this year.

The Wiggle Pop! Big Show is set to include 17 Australian shows that will kick off on November 10, and run until December 22.

The much-loved group of four - Emma, Lachy, Anthony and Simon - will be singing and dancing, along with their quirky friends Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog and Henry the Octopus.

The announcement comes as the group continues their Wiggle Wiggle Wiggle Tour across Australia, and will delight kids in Canada in September and October.

Emma Watkins, better known as Yellow Wiggle Emma, announced she was taking time off from the current tour in April to undergo surgery for endometriosis.

"Over the last couple of years I had noticed a lot of pain," she told Today host Georgie Gardner at the time.

"I think even as a girl you are just used to dealing with what you have to deal with, and I think as it started to progress to get a little bit worse I thought I should get it checked out."

At the time, Watkins said it was a "really big shock", but she appears set to perform during the November and December shows.

Wiggles fans are advised to get in quick, with the popular kids group known to sell out shows in record time.

They rivalled Coldplay in 2016 when they shifted a jaw-dropping 70,000 seats in under 24 hours for an arena tour in December.

The group will have kids singing and dancing in Wollongong, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Hobart, Launceston, Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane and Canberra.

You can find out when they'll be near you and snap up tickets here.