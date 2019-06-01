Menu
GREEN THUMBS: Some of the IPPS members from across the world at the gardens . Alan Lander
The world comes to Noosa gardens

by Alan Lander
1st Jun 2019 12:00 PM

NOOSA Botanic Gardens played host to 54 people from the USA, Japan, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand, as the delegation from the International Plant Propagators' Society, an international association of plant production professionals.

In particular, they came to see the work of the Friends of Noosa Botanic Gardens who have opened their new propagation centre in the gardens.

"Every year, board meets in one of the regions, and it ties in with one of the region's conference,” society president Clive Larkham said.

"Our conference is in Maroochydore this year; I'm international president therefore we meet in Australia.”

Mr Larkham said the group had never met in the tropics, but he and his wife love it up here, "so even though we live in Melbourne, we love the tropics - and decided it would be a trek from Port Douglas to Noosa”.

He said the tour so far had been "fantastic”.

"We wanted to show them Australian culture, the huge range of food and range of horticulture in the tropics.

"They've seen a sugar cane farm, a passionfruit nursery, bamboo and indoor plant nurseries, all the different things down the coast. It has been very interesting for them; they're all passionate plants people.”

