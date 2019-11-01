‘The worst’: Sam’s scathing Jetstar rant

Sam Armytage has launched a scathing tirade against Jetstar, slamming the budget airline for its "rude staff" and overweight baggage charges during a recent flight.

The 43-year-old Sunrise presenter told followers she shelled out $700 for last-minute flights to Queensland for a funeral, and was shocked when she was forced to pay an extra charge for overweight baggage travelling home.

She called the airline "the worst" and vowed never to fly with them again.

"@jetstaraustralia you are the worst! Paid $700 for last minute flights to Queensland for a funeral … Then (was) charged $60 extra at gate home for same amount of carry-on as we flew up with yesterday. Go figure?!?!" she shared to her 219,000 followers.

"Will definitely choose @qantas or @virginaustralia next time. Every time," she declared.

Sam Armytage rips into Jetstar for baggage charges. Picture: Instagram.

Showing no signs of letting go of the negative experience, she went on to slam staff and the lack of legroom in her seat.

"Not to mention how rude the staff are while they're charging you extra … Leg-room shot …," she wrote in a follow-up post.

Sam was not happy with the service. Picture: Instagram

The television personality then shared private messages she received following the damning post, in which others made similar complaints against the airline's baggage policy.

"I00%! I flew home with them in my study break carrying literally no clothes and only my books to study for my nursing exams," one wrote.

Another weighed in: "I was 180g over and they charged me $60. I was gutted as I literally took no clothes so I could take my nursing books to study, I even tried to explain to the lady and she didn't care. Have never flown (with) them again!"

Sam says she will no longer travel with the budget airline. Picture: Damian Shaw

Her black-listing of the airline comes just weeks after The Veronicas declared war against Qantas after they were marched off the flight for failing to follow instructions.

The sisters filmed the altercation in which Qantas staff approached the singers after a quibble over a cabin crew member's refusal to help with their cabin baggage.

Since the fiasco, the stars have vowed to travel solely with Virgin.

Jetstar, the airline Sam Armytage now holds in disrepute following her own baggage issue, is wholly owned by the Qantas Group.