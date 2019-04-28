Theatre of unusual at Noosaville festival

ODD: The Bureau of Dodgy Dreams will perform at Wallace House for the Anywhere Theatre Festival.

PREPARE yourself for something a little unusual at this year's Anywhere Theatre Festival.

Titled The Bureau of Dodgy Dreams, performance artist David Erskine's production is the result of masterclasses in puppetry and mask theatre.

With support from Noosa Council's Regional Arts Development Fund, Erskine has been working with two emerging artists to create the original theatre production.

"This has been a most enriching experience for me,” he said.

"The true value in teaching and theatre directing is in the exchange of ideas and the openness to new thought.”

Erskine brings years of experience touring with circuses in Europe and performing in schools and festivals across Australia and overseas.

" In The Bureau of Dodgy Dreams we present a series of short-form plays. Dark, sassy, brutish, comedic, and with no two acts alike, these dreamlike vignettes seek to explore the nature of our inner landscape through mask, puppetry and illusion,” he said.

The Bureau of Dodgy Dreams will be performing at Wallace House, Saturday May 11 at 3pm and 7pm.

Bookings at www.any

where.is/listings/dodgy/.