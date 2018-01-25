Theatrical flash mob surprises public

The DIVE Collective perform a theatrical flash mob by the Noosa River.

WERE you near the big pelican by the Noosa River Saturday morning?

If so, you might have caught a flash mob performing a theatrical piece.

The surprising show was by members of the DIVE Theatre Collective, a local group exploring the elements of public artistic expression.

Facilitator Florence Teillet said the group had been working together to present a performance about the meaning of 'displacement'.

"This is our first project,” Ms Teillet said.

"We explore ideas of displacement, of objects, animals or people.

"Everyone has experiences of displacement. It (displacement) means something different to everyone.”

The Collective was developed by three artists, including Ms Teillet, as an opportunity for creative collaboration of art with meaning.

Following funding from the Regional Arts Development Fund by the Queensland Government and Noosa Council, Ms Teillet was able to create the workshop that culminated in the unexpected public performance on Saturday morning.

"(The) three of us, we're artists from non-English speaking backgrounds,” Ms Teillet said.

"We were interested in exploring theatre that's more meaningful, and there was limited opportunity to express that, so we did it ourselves.

"We have a group of participants aged 15 to 80.

"The aim is to create a space for community exchange and artistic collaboration, in which collective creation will generate new possibilities and meanings in performance-making.”

Ms Teillet said the group planned to take part in a Queensland festival that encouraged performing outside of a stage.

"We're planning to perform at the Anywhere Festival,” she said.

"You perform anywhere but theatre, like say performing in the Peregian court, in a cafe, in a park. It's really growing, it's very different.”

Visit facebook.com/dive theatrecollective.