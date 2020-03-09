Thefts a sign of a ‘dirty tricks campaign’

Mayoral candidate Clare Stewart and Mayor Tony Wellington have both had election signs stolen.

BOTH Noosa mayoral candidates are crying foul after thieves targeted their election signs.

This is the latest "low" act, according to Mayor Tony Wellington, in what he is calling the dirtiest campaign he has experienced in his eight years of public office.

His rival Clare Stewart has also contacted the Noosa News to reveal she has suffered the same fate.

"He (Cr Wellington) is not alone. We have had eight of our signs stolen and I believe (councillor candidate) Amelia Lorentson has also had hers stolen," Ms Stewart said.

"Regardless of which side you are on, this is not fair play in any instance," she said.

Cr Wellington said like most candidates, he has been the been subject to "some serious bullying, name-calling and vile personal attacks on social media".

"I can say that this local government election is without doubt the nastiest that I have witnessed.

"After eight years in the public eye, I can certainly cope with that," he said.

"But I really feel for new candidates who aren't used to the level of mean-spirited harassment and the grubby packmentality that social media seems to encourage," the mayor said.

The mayor said "someone keeps stealing my corflutes from private fences where they have been placed with permission of the property owners".

"Under council's local laws, it is perfectly legal to place a temporary election sign on private land, such as a fence, that is visible from the road.

"However, someone has taken it upon themselves to remove them in the dead of night, which further illustrates how low some people will sink in this campaign.

Cr Wellington said regardless of the March 28 outcome he will be glad when the campaign is over as "elections seem to bring out the very worst in some individuals".