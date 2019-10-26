Their promise that Cooroy will cash in from child’s play

Digital impression of the proposed new nature-based hinterland playground at Cooroy.

Digital impression of the proposed new nature-based hinterland playground at Cooroy.

A CONTENTIOUS $5.2 million Noosa Council adventure playground in Cooroy could quickly pay for itself by economic stimulus, according to an expert financial analysis.

A Cooroy Hinterland Playground consultant’s report prepared by the AEC Group said this major capital works spend could generate $1.2 million a year partly as a regional drawcard.

However Cooroy Area Resident’s Association president Rod Ritchie in his group’s latest newsletter has reservations of the central town location to cope, despite the council assurances of an extra 60 carparks.

“CARA believes this new project is will possibly overload the parking and traffic on Maple St, and put further traffic pressure on the already problematic intersections,” he said.

Mr Ritchie said his group wants any development there to be impact assessable requiring a public notification for submissions rather than code assessable.

“Council believes they have the right to the latter because a playground, much smaller in scale and impact, was proposed on the site in the past,” he said.

The council’s planning application fact sheet said code assessment does not require public notification and “any third party submitters do not have appeal rights”.

“Examples of developments that are typically code assessable include reconfiguring a lot where the lot sizes comply with the minimum sizes in the planning scheme, and medium impact industrial development in an industrial zone.”

AEC said the new playground would “support ongoing growth for the region” and “support local business”.

An estimated 28 full-time jobs could be generated during construction, with 17 permanent jobs created — 11 directly associated with the playground operation and six from “the flow on effects”.

This report said there will be a direct benefit from ongoing park maintenance of about $250,000 a year.

“There are additional social and health benefits that may occur as a result of the playground,” it said.

Council has received a Local Government Grants and Subsidies Program of $2.8 million with more than $2 million set to come from council coffers

Construction of the playground is expected to start in the second half of 2020 and should be completed by the end of June 2021.