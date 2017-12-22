There for each other: couple celebrates 60th anniversary

PETER and Terre Slattery have been through thick and thin together, and last week celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary, a "diamond” celebration.

The Eumundi couple marked the occasion on Thursday, December 14, with a bottle of bubbly and lunch at the Imperial Hotel.

They met on a blind date about 62 years ago.

"Our friends organised our date,” Mrs Slattery said.

Since then, the couple moved to Tasmania and travelled around Australia before settling on the Sunshine Coast in the 1980s.

"I worked in the CIB (Criminal Investigations Branch) in Tasmania, when we just got married,” Peter said.

"After that I managed the first supermarket on the Sunshine Coast called Butts Supermarket.

"That was back in 1980. People say 'I remember Peter, he gave me my first job'.

"I did senior management at Safeways, Woolworths.

"I worked at the Royal Mail (hotel in Tewantin) until I was 77.”

Mrs Slattery had a career as a dog trainer for 40 years.

"I trained dogs... and husbands,” she said.

She remembers taking off on a couple of overseas trips when she was younger.

"Peter shouted me a trip around the world,” Mrs Slattery said.

"Africa was my favourite place.”

"She went to Hawaii, Europe, Africa... I lost her for six months,” Mr Slattery said.

"She said she wasn't coming back but I knew she would.

"She came back.

"After that, my daughter said, 'Mum, I want to take you to Bali'. My wife stayed in a beautiful resort, in the suite Julia Roberts had stayed in.”

Peter and Terre have two children - son Grant, daughter Kimene, and a granddaughter called Jasmine.

"Our son won best photographer in Australia twice,” Mr Slattery said.

"My daughter is a nurse, a psych nurse on the Gold Coast.

"We have a granddaughter, she's 21 on Boxing Day.”

Mr Slattery became Mrs Slattery's carer after she was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2004.

"Not many people make it to 60 years of marriage,” he said.

"We got a message from the Queen, and the Governor-General. We'll pop the champers.

"If you go back in history, we've seen so much.”

Congratulations to Mr and Mrs Slattery on 60 years of marriage.