$89 bike shorts breaking the internet

These $89 Stylerunner x Vogue bike shorts that are breaking the internet. Picture: Stylerunner.com

IF there's one trend that Kim Kardashian has almost single-handedly made popular (as only a Kardashian can), it's bike shorts.

Skin-tight, knee-length Lycra tights are now a legitimate fashion staple for Australian shoppers, experts say.

A limited edition line of Vogue Australia-branded bicycle shorts (priced at $89) sold-out within five days of launching on Stylerunner this month.

Afterwards, the influential sportswear site had a waitlist of 100 shoppers anticipating its second drop of stock.

The sporty trend has been a favourite of the Kardashians, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin.

Kim Kardashian, wearing 2XU x Yeezy bike shorts, is driving the trend. Picture: Instagram

It has even filtered down to Australian chain stores like Cotton On, where they are priced at $19.95.

Stylerunner founder Julie Stevanja described bike shorts as the "versatile" purchase of the season.

"It's versatile and fashion-forward and encourages a lot of experimentation," Stevanja told News Corp Australia.

"Fashion's best pioneers are wearing them. From Christine Centenera to Bella Hadid, it's a trend that will be around for some time to come.

"The silhouette of the season has to be the bike short. They're perfect to (wear) … with business shirts and a denim jacket, or a cap and blazer."

The $89 Stylerunner x Vogue bike short has been a bestseller on stylerunner.com. Picture: Stylerunner.com

Kourtney Kardashian follows in her sister’s Lycra-clad footsteps. Picture: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hailey Baldwin wearing adidas bike shorts. Picture: Neil Mockford/GC Images

While the average pair of designer bike shorts tends to be priced around $100, one the most expensive pairs available are by Off-White (aka Virgil Abloh's streetwear label), which cost about $US399 ($A500).

Kim Kardashian typically wears $US120 ($A170) bike shorts from her husband Kanye West's Yeezy collection, teamed with heels, sneakers or slides from the brand, and made of cotton and elastane.

On top, Kardashian wears them with everything from oversized hoodies to crop tops.

She has also been seen in bike shorts from Christine Centenera's new Wardrobe NYC line.

"The bike shorts have become a staple, also the cropped tank," Centenera told Vogue Australia.

"It's summer in New York where I live so pairing back with something high-waisted; I like showing a splice of skin."