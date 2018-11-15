Menu
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May has succeeded in getting her Brexit deal through Cabinet. Picture: AP
Relief for May as Brexit deal passes

by Staff writers
15th Nov 2018 5:51 AM

The British cabinet has given its backing to a draft Brexit deal agreed with the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May said after a meeting that lasted more than five hours.

"The collective decision of cabinet was that the government should agree the draft withdrawal agreement and the outline political declaration," Mrs May said outside her Downing Street office.

Mrs May said her Cabinet has backed the deal with the European Union after an "impassioned" debate.

"This is a decisive step which allows us to move on and finalise the deal in the days ahead," she said.

Some pro-Brexit politicians in Mrs May's Conservative Party are hinting that they plan to challenge her leadership.

Brexit-backers are furious about a draft divorce deal with the European Union, which they say will leave Britain bound by EU rules.

Under Conservative rules, a no-confidence vote in the leader is triggered if 15 per cent of party politicians write letters requesting one.

The required number currently stands at 48 MPs, and only Graham Brady, the keeper of the letters, knows for sure how many have been submitted.

