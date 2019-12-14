Menu
Noosa Cancer Council volunteers Fay Hewson, Maz Kerr, Jan Batty and Ena Murphy with their awards.
News

These amazing ladies are helping ‘lick’ cancer

14th Dec 2019 1:30 PM

NOOSA has been named as the highest fundraising branch on the Sunshine Coast by the Cancer Council Queensland.

CEO Chris McMillan said the regional cancer crusaders put in an amazing fundraising effort across the year.

“The Relay For Life fundraising target was smashed, Daffodil Day saw the entire Sunshine Coast region turn yellow, and Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea was a big hit.

The Noosa Branch was awarded Highest Fundraising Branch, while the Pink Belles won the Highest Fundraising Team.

“We have won it on several occasions over the last few years and would like to thank all the Noosa community who have helped us in achieving our goal,” branch spokeswoman Jan Batty said.

“ All money raised goes into helping people with cancer and also for research to hopefully one day to be cancer free.

“The total amount raised this year was over $26,000.”

Karen Highlands was named the region’s Highest Fundraising Individual for 2019, and Veronica Richmond received the Spirit of Challenge award as well as a special mention for 20 years of services towards the Daffodil Day Appeal.

Long-serving volunteers Maureen Gallagher (20 years’ service) and June Allen (30 years’ service) also received recognition for their commitment to the cause.

“I’d also like to thank all of the new volunteers who have joined us in 2019 and invite you to continue to make a difference in the lives of Queenslanders impacted by cancer in the new year,” Ms McMillan said.

More information about Cancer Council Queensland and how to become a volunteer is available at cancerqld.org.au.

