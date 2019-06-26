These film star students need your vote

YOUNG STARS: Sunshine Beach State High School is a finalist in the NOVA Employment 2019 Focus on Ability Film Festival.

WATCH out Hollywood, a group of students at Sunshine Beach State High School are set for stardom.

The school is a finalist in the NOVA Employment 2019 Focus on Ability Film Festival.

Special education teacher Julie Sylvester said the students were excited to be part of the project which sets the scene to their day-to-day schooling life.

"The film shows how they are included in mainstream education doing activities another student would do,” Ms Sylvester said.

"It's focusing on their abilities rather than their disabilities.”

Sunshine Beach were up against 245 initial entries and are now in the running for the top prize.

Ms Sylvester said she hoped the community would back these 10 students, all with varying disabilities.

"The online vote is what we are looking for,” she said.

"It would be absolutely mind-blowing if we could get the community behind us.”

Voting is open until July 3 at www.focusonability.com.au.