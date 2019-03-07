These robbers are helpful predators around Noosa

ROBBER flies belong to the order Diptera which translates as "two wings”.

The fore-wings are highly functional, but the hind-wings have evolved into halteres, small club-like structures which aid balance during flight and are sensitive to air movement, thus assisting in avoiding danger. They live in a variety of habitats, the most common being grasslands. An alternative common name is assassin flies.

Orange robber flies (Zosteria fulvipubescens) are aggressive, beneficial insects, bristly, around 3cm long. Two large compound eyes are the dominant features of the head, with three ocelli (simple single-lens eyes) located between.

Mouth parts are short and stout, designed for piercing and sucking. The thorax is extended upwards to accommodate the huge musculature which drives their wings for swift flight.

Their strong legs provide a powerful launch from a perch. Built for speed and agility, they wait for prey to enter their zone then make their attack. Robber flies are successful hunters of flying insects, often species considerably larger than themselves.

They form a basket with their spiny legs, trapping the insect, and use their robust rostrum to penetrate the prey and inject enzymes which liquefy the inner tissues. The orange robber fly syphons up its meal. Some prey items have formidable defences and yet are captured successfully.

Prey includes grasshoppers, dragonflies, flies, bees, wasps, cicadas, beetles and some spiders, playing a part in maintaining an entomological balance.

Even the larvae are beneficial insect controllers as they predate other insect larvae underground or in rotting wood.

Depending on the species, robber flies pass through their life cycle - egg, larva, pupa, adult - in from one to three years.

Robyn Howard