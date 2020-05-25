Menu
‘These things happen’: Boat lands on top of car

25th May 2020 1:38 PM
A BOAT has landed on top of a car during a crash at Palm Beach.

Police blocked off Townson Ave from Nineteenth Ave after emergency services were called to the scene just before 11am.

By 12.30pm, the scene had been made safe and cleared with the road now open.

It is understood a car veered onto the wrong side of the road before colliding with a boat.

The boat ended up on top of one of the vehicles.

A man was asessed by paramdeics and has since been taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition. The possibility of a medical episode playing a role in the incident, is being investigated.

The boat's owner Alvaro Jordan was fairly calm when speaking to The Bulletin after the crash.

A boat has landed on top of a car during a dramatic crash at Palm Beach on the Gold Coast. Photo: Queensland Ambulance
When he came outside, the first thing Mr Alvaro saw was his boat, on top of a car.

He said the boat, which was not insured, was parked out the front of his home when the incident unfolded.

"I wasn't expecting this," Mr Alvaro said. "….These things happen."

Drivers should avoid the area.

Energex was also called to scene to ensure there is no damage to the electricity infrastructure.

Paramedics are assessing one patient after a crash at Palm Beach.
Originally published as 'These things happen': Boat owner calm after smash

