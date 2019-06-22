They can read between the lines

BRIGHT SIGHT: The Tourism Noosa-liveried Melbourne tram, enticing cold Melb urnians to our town for a winter break.

LOVERS of warmer weather tend to move to our area, where for at least most of the year, they are untroubled by multiple layers of clothing and various remedies to ward off a range of lurgies that choose to attack we Southern Hemisphere humans at this time of year.

But spare a thought for our poor brethren in the windswept corporate corridors of deepest Bleak City, aka Melbourne, who brave the canyon winds of Collins and Bourke streets to garner crumbs of wealth.

But they now have an opportunity to dream, as they capture a fleeting glimpse of a special tram, again wending its way through the city streets.

Yes, it's the Noosa-branded tram, resplendent in sky blue, trimmed with that special Noosa emblem the pandanus tree - and guaranteed to warm the heart of even the hardiest Melburnian to enjoy a cerebral moment of warmth - or perhaps to pick up the phone and book a winter break at one of our many luxurious accommodation outlets.

Which of course, is exactly what Tourism Noosa wants them to do.

"Tourism Noosa has actively marketed to the southern markets for several years and the Noosa Tram was first introduced to Melbourne in 2015,” TN CEO Steve McPharlin said.

"Our strategy has been to target the higher value, longer staying interstate visitor, particularly in winter,” Mr McPharlin said.

"Since the first Noosa tram ran in 2015, Melbourne visitors have accounted for a large proportion of increases in domestic overnight visitors.”

Mr McPharlin said the winter campaign for this year is This Winter, Warm Up in Noosa (where Melbourne feels at home).

"Tourism Noosa has implemented a highly targeted winter campaign, predominantly into Melbourne, across digital and social media. There is also addition print advertising in domestic airline magazines for Virgin and Jetstar,” he said.

The tram runs from June to early August.

Alan Lander