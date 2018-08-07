'They mean business': fire bug strikes again

LIT UP: Kingaroy firefighters tackle the blaze on Kelvyn St on the second night, Saturday August 4 at 11pm.

LIT UP: Kingaroy firefighters tackle the blaze on Kelvyn St on the second night, Saturday August 4 at 11pm. Robert Postlethwaite

KINGAROY firefighters were back on scene at Kelvyn St, Kingaroy, fighting yet another deliberately lit fire.

Crews were called out just an hour after conducting hazard reducation burns on the exact same street.

Last night marked the fourth consecutive night the area around Kelvyn St and Oasis St was lit up.

Kingaroy station officer Bruce Groer said the Kingaroy crew was conducting a hazard reduction burn on one of the blocks of land to prevent a deliberately lit fire on Monday night August 6.

"We burnt that block out and did a hazard reduction burn," he said.

An hour later the firefighters were called back to Kelvyn St to attend a suspicious fire in the same area.

The crew had to respond again.

"They mean business I guess," Mr Groer said.

The firefighters had burnt out the block, which is owned by a developer, on the Oasis St end of Kelvyn St.

The adjacent blocks however still had heavy fuel in terms of vegetation, Mr Groer said.

Kingaroy police and firefighters are continuing investigations into the series of fires.

If anyone has any information, they should contact Kingaroy police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.