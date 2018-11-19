They say a story dog is child's best friend

READING FUN: Soda the dog helps Year 2 students at Tewantin State School with confident reading.

READING and dogs - sounds like a match made in heaven for primary school-aged children.

For Year 2 students at Tewantin State School, their Story Dogs program has allowed children to build up their confidence by reading in a non-threatening environment to non-judgemental canines.

The nationwide program began on the Sunshine Coast in 2015 and at Tewantin two volunteers and their dogs visit weekly to encourage reading and assist students who need additional support.

Four students are chosen and matched for the duration of a school year and each child has an individual reading session, spending 15-20 minutes reading to their Story Dog.

Noosa co-ordinator Petra Westphal said the non-judgemental, loving nature of dogs helped children relax and open up through the Story Dogs program.

"When children read to a dog, the results are quite incredible,” she said.

"Their focus improves, their literacy skills increase and it's just wonderful to see their confidence soar.”

Story Dogs rely on local sponsorship to provide their service in the community.

Anyone interested can phone 0419137716.