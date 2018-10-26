They want to take the tree? Tell 'em they're dreaming

SAVE PLEA: This grand old mango tree is the subject of efforts to save it from development.

AS FAR as digging in the heels go, the fight to save an old mango tree in a Cooroy suburban street might not rival The Castle, but Darryl Kerrigan should approve of this local protest.

Thanks to local concern raised, Noosa councillors debated, for more than an hour, the pros and cons of a staff recommended four-unit development approval in Garnet St.

Cr Joe Jurisevic stood up and moved an amended motion to relocate the proposed development entrance from Wattle St to Garnet St, which would mean the mango tree would not have to be removed.

Cr Jurisevic even referenced the cult Australian movie about a battler's lopsided fight to save a humble abode, in his opening argument.

He said having visited the site to discuss objection to the trees removal, "I felt like I was sitting through the movie The Castle with regards to what was being presented to me”.

And the irony of the application is the developer in the first place wanted what Cr Jurisevic was proposing ... to use Garnet St to gain access to the new units.

The applicant only changed plans on traffic safety advice from council planning staff.

The council staff argument is that Garnet St is a busier haulage route for the industrial estate and that this large tree was not a native.

As well, the "Noosa Plan does not identify mango trees as an important character tree for Cooroy”.

Cr Jurisevic said this was a significant aged tree and a significant character element of the property "being at least 70 years old” and was worth preserving. He argued that this haulage route was significantly underutilised at present and may be well into the future.

"I see the relocation of the driveway to Garnet St as a minor imposition,” Cr Jurisevic said.

The amendment failed, but Cr Brian Stockwell won support for councillors to defer a decision to a future council meeting, to allow staff to negotiate with the applicant the vehicle access and solutions relating to the character of the built development.

Cr Ingrid Jackson said she supported the deferral "so that council staff can provide traffic engineer advice about whether a driveway off Garnet St or Wattle St is more feasible”.

One tree supporter saw this as a hopeful "stay of execution” for a tree that was "the beauty of Cooroy”.