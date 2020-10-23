‘They won’t listen’: Crime victims say LNP plan won’t work

VICTIMS of crime have weighed in on the LNP's contentious teenage curfew policy, questioning if it would have stopped the kids who stole their cars or wallets.

Seanne Breeding had one of her family cars dumped in a lake and completely written off after a group of kids broke into their home in August and stole both cars in their driveway.

Her partner's Ford Falcon was found at the bottom of a lake near Castle Town, among multiple other stolen cars and a scooter, which had also been dumped.

Corey Dawson and Seanne Breeding are the owners of the pictured car which was dumped in the Hyde Park lake after being stolen from their Gulliver home. Picture: Shae Beplate.

The mother said repeat offenders would take no notice of the policy, which would see children under 14-years-old forced inside before 8pm, and 15 to 17-year-olds not allowed out after 10pm.

Under a Deb Frecklington government, police would have the power to pick up children and take them to a refuge where they would stay until their parents picked them up.

Their parents would then be fined $250, Ms Frecklington proposed on Wednesday.

"It's a tricky position … because these rules could be put in place and there's going to be some people that follow it and some people who don't," Ms Breeding said.

Three stolen cars were pulled from a lake near Castle Town in August.

"Other kids will end up suffering for the wrong doings of some repeat offenders."

Another victim, Ainslie Burgess, had her wallet grabbed out of her hand in broad daylight at a shopping centre at the weekend.

The 30-year-old said these rules would make no difference when it comes to crimes committed against her, and many others, during the day.

"I can see how they want it to work, but I don't think it will," she said.

"It will make no difference to people that get attacked during the day.

"They can say to put a curfew on, but that would mean more support staff, more police, and whoever else."

Ainslie Burgess was stalked by a group of kids at a shopping centre who stole her wallet straight out of her hands. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A police source slammed the policy after it was announced, telling the Bulletin it was a stupid idea that was fraught with danger.

The teenager allegedly involved in the attack on Ms Burgess has since been arrested and charged, but one suspect is still on the run and evading police.

Ms Burgess thought the idea of fining parents or guardians of the children was a great idea, but said the government may struggle to force people to pay.

"Parents don't care anymore … they'll just leave their kids at the refuge if they don't want to pay they money," she said.

