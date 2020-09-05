They’re farming their future work opportunities

Working with animals works for these farmyard learners at so many levels.

A lot of nuzzling and nurturing with real purpose is going to take place at animal therapy central at Cooroibah Our Backyard from September 15 as the disability support service gets clucky in a good way.

Looking after chooks who in turn lift the spirits of their carers is just part of the magic at Sunshine Butterflies’ new animal education and animal care program called Farmability.

This farm animal and environment program will teach people living with a disability practical and fun farm animal care and farm environment skills.

“To do this program with people with disabilities is just sensational, I am so thrilled to be delivering this at Sunshine Butterflies,” farmyard manager Sally Clay said.

“It’s a well recognised fact that animals have an enormous effect on people with disabilities.

“Farmability allows people with disabilities to gain hands-on experience with farm chores, environmental activities and animal care practices.”

All activities and facilities are accessible and suitable for all abilities.

Horsing around can provide lots of positive work benefits.

“In this unique program, our members will learn all about permaculture, produce, animals and plants,” she said.

Sunshine Butterflies CEO Leanne Walsh said: “Farmability has been in the works for a long time now and we are beyond excited to finally be delivering this unique service to our members and their families.

“This is an incredible milestone for Sunshine Butterflies.”

Ms Walsh said it has always been her dream to provide life changing animal care and animal education program to those living with a disability

This adds to the centre’s impressive Farmyard Cooking School, Chippies Corner, Rockability, Metal Heads and Motors, Kiss My Art, Tech Connect and Drama Queens and Commando Campers camping program.

Sunshine Butterflies Farmability program will run once a week over a 10-week period.

If you think this program could benefit you or someone else you know living with a disability contact Sunshine Butterflies. Go to: sunshinebutterflies.com.au