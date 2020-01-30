Menu
The car thief managed to get hold of the woman’s car keys and took off in the BMW on Saturday.
News

Thief grabs keys from purse, takes off in BMW

Ashley Carter
30th Jan 2020 10:30 AM
POLICE are investigating after a BMW was stolen from the Noosa Village Shopping Centre on Saturday.

Noosa Police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said about midday on January 25 a woman parked her 2017 BMW 530e and locked it before heading into the shops.

According to the Noosa Waters Neighbourhood Watch, the thief followed the woman into the shops and stole her car keys when her handbag fell on the ground.

Snr-Sgt Carroll said the offender then walked to the carpark and stole the car.

Police have nominated a suspect they would like to speak to and investigations are continuing.

Anyone who sees the BMW with registration 907XTJ should contact police.

