Menu
Login
GUILTY: A Deuchar man pleads guilty to five serious property offences.
GUILTY: A Deuchar man pleads guilty to five serious property offences. Trevor Veale
Crime

Thief on parole when he committed serious property offences

Elyse Wurm
by
6th Jul 2018 5:32 PM

TIMOTHY Karl Fitzgerald has admitted to five serious property offences after breaking into businesses in May.

The 29-year-old Deuchar man pleaded guilty yesterday to two counts of break and enter, as well as one count each of enter premises with intent, possess tainted property and unlawful use of motor vehicles.

Magistrate Robert Walker said Fitzgerald was on parole when he committed the offences.

"They are serious, gaining entry to business premises by way of break in some instances and removing, stealing property," Mr Walker said.

"The term of imprisonment did not provide the deterrent effect necessary to deter you from offending while on parole."

Mr Walker said a deterrent sentence must be given so others would understand the significant consequences of offences.

Fitzgerald, who was already in police custody, was sentenced to six months' jail but will be eligible for parole on September 6.

break and enter unlawful use of a motor vehicle warwick crime warwick magistrates court
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    AGM reflects on season

    AGM reflects on season

    News Noosa looks ahead for next season as new plans are announced for Peregian

    Ancient tree lives on in sculpture

    Ancient tree lives on in sculpture

    News Local sculpture brings new life into old tree

    Reusable is fashionable

    Reusable is fashionable

    News Practical, stylish and, well, stylish

    Smaller levy for 'home hosted'

    Smaller levy for 'home hosted'

    News Levy on part-house holiday rentals will be less

    Local Partners