Caleb Schulz was ordered to do community service after admitting to stealing Lego.
Thief traded in stolen Lego online

Ross Irby
, ross.irby@qt.com.au
22nd Feb 2020 5:00 AM
THIEF Caleb Schultz loaded trolleys with hundreds of dollars in Lego as part of an online enterprise, a court has heard.

Police tracked Schultz down and he was charged with multiple counts of stealing, with his case going before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Caleb James Schultz, 19, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to four counts of stealing: from KMart Toowong on November 5, 2019; KMart Toowong on November 13; KMart Toowong on November 17; and from Myer in Carindale on November 22.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess revealed a few details of Schultz's offending after reading the police facts.

"He says he hasn't stolen anymore since being caught?" Ms Sturgess asked prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell.

Ms Sturgess read out the dates of the offences and where they occurred, and revealed that the goods stolen were Lego blocks.

She said the thefts involved $600 worth of Lego, and a $300 theft of clothes from Myer.

Defence lawyer Christy Louden said Schultz had worked as a labourer and kitchen hand and was seeking work. She sought a fine or a community service order with no conviction recorded because of his youth.

Ms Sturgess said Schultz had received a fine in December for a stealing offence.

"You have admitted to stealing Lego as you were not employed and struggling for cash," she said.

"Two full trolley loads were taken by you and a co-accused. They were valued at $500 on November 5 and November 17.

"Clothes valued at $300 were taken from Myer Carindale. They were high value items."

Sturgess said Schultz co-operated with police and made admissions to selling the Lego online for $250.

"You sold the Lego for a lot cheaper than the stores sell," she said.

Ms Sturgess ordered Schultz to complete 80 hours of unpaid community work service. A conviction was not recorded.

