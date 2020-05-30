Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man who stole several expensive items, including a surfboard, from a home was left smarting when thieves stole the items off him before he could sell them.
A man who stole several expensive items, including a surfboard, from a home was left smarting when thieves stole the items off him before he could sell them.
Crime

Thief’s karma after stolen goods taken

by Lea Emery
30th May 2020 7:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast man who stole an electric bike, surfboard and Uber Eats bag was left smarting when thieves stole the items back off him before he could sell them.

Shannon Paul Hargraves pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to entering a premises to commit an indictable offence and breaching bail.

Hargreaves pleaded guilty to stealing the items, including a surfboard.
Hargreaves pleaded guilty to stealing the items, including a surfboard.

The 31 year old entered a Surfers Paradise garage about 3am on March 22 this year and took the electric bike, surfboard and Uber Eats bag.

The items were worth more than $1800.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse asked Hargraves what happened to the stolen goods.

"I'm not too sure," he said.

"They go re-stolen off me before I could sell them. I was on the streets at the time."

Hargraves promised he would pay the owner back.

Magistrate Dowse fined him $600 and ordered he pay the owners $1830 in restitution.

Originally published as Thief's karma after stolen goods taken

court crime shannon paul hargraves theft

Just In

    Just In

      Federer tops rich list

      Federer tops rich list
      • 30th May 2020 6:57 AM

      Top Stories

        Councillor raises a new Noosa Plan ’rethink’

        premium_icon Councillor raises a new Noosa Plan ’rethink’

        News The new Noosa Plan is not a done deal yet with one newly elected councillor flagging possible changes.

        Virus fallout burns $4.5m hole in council pocket

        premium_icon Virus fallout burns $4.5m hole in council pocket

        News Council suffers multimillion-dollar bow due to COVID-19 pandemic

        Zero new cases as COVID nurse slammed

        Zero new cases as COVID nurse slammed

        Health 220 people were tested for coronavirus in Blackwater

        $2.3m restored Queenslander hits the market

        premium_icon $2.3m restored Queenslander hits the market

        Property Hinterland home on the market for first time in more than a decade