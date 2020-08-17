Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Alleged thieves crashed a stolen car into a Rockville home. August 17, 2020.
Alleged thieves crashed a stolen car into a Rockville home. August 17, 2020.
News

Thieves crash stolen car into Toowoomba home

Michael Nolan
17th Aug 2020 10:01 AM | Updated: 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO car thieves are in police custody after they crashed a stolen car into a Rockville home.

A police spokeswoman said the white sedan was stolen after a burglary at a Toowoomba address, about 5.30am today.

The thieves have then crashed the car into a home near the corner of Holberton and Makepeace Sts, about 8.30am.

Police arrested the pair at the scene. They are currently being held at the Toowoomba Police Station, awaiting formal charges.

Thieves crashed a stolen car into a Rockville home.
Thieves crashed a stolen car into a Rockville home.

MORE STORIES:

Drug driver denies drug use, claims he was just in the room

Woman told police she had been drinking while driving

Crash driver blew more than four times the legal limit

 

crime toowoomba stolen cars toowoomba burglary toowoomba police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five titles in the bag for ‘lethal’ Lilliana

        Premium Content Five titles in the bag for ‘lethal’ Lilliana

        Surfing Noosa’s Lilliana Bowrey led the Sunshine Coast championship charge at the state junior titles on the weekend.

        FINALLY: Inquest to begin for young mum’s death

        Premium Content FINALLY: Inquest to begin for young mum’s death

        News Kirra McLoughlin died at the age of 27 with 105 bruises on her body

        ‘Lives at risk’: Southeast Qld close to fire disaster

        Premium Content ‘Lives at risk’: Southeast Qld close to fire disaster

        News Queensland firefighters understaffed, narrowly avoided disaster

        ‘Absolute madhouse:’ Coast operators full to the brim

        Premium Content ‘Absolute madhouse:’ Coast operators full to the brim

        Travel Business owners in high spirits with visitors flocking to the region