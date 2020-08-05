Thieves ram raid Coast shops and flee in hire van

Police say a stolen hire van was used in ram raids at two Sunshine Coast stores in the early hours of this morning.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said Garricks Camera House on Plaza Parade at Maroochydore was rammed and looted at 3.20am on Wednesday.

Camera equipment was stolen.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the thieves then targeted Sunshine Coast Mowers on Caloundra Rd at 4.10am.

Police are still working to determine what was taken in the second raid.

Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said the thieves could have used a hire van from Brisbane.

Investigations are continuing.