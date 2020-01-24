Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The two thieves stole watches, coins, iPads, phones and military service items.
The two thieves stole watches, coins, iPads, phones and military service items.
Crime

Thieves steal military badges, jewellery and underwear

Michael Nolan
24th Jan 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MILITARY service badges, heirloom watches and a full draw of underpants are among the items stolen from a Kara View Crt home on Thursday.

Between 2.52pm and 3.28pm, two men entered the home and left with watches, a coin collection and small box containing memorabilia from the homeowners' careers in the Australian Defence Force.

Police are looking for two men who burgled a Kara View Court home on Thursday afternoon.
Police are looking for two men who burgled a Kara View Court home on Thursday afternoon.

"It was stuff that was totally and utterly valueless for them but have great sentimental value for us," homeowner Meg Humrich said.

The items included badges from the owners' tour of duty in East Timor and her service during the Sydney Olympics.

The thieves also stole iPads and phones.

"These pervos stole all of my husband's underwear, socks and running gear," the homeowner said.

"He had some good Under Armour undies and Calvin Klein undies, and they only left him two pairs," Mrs Humrich said.

Police believe this Holden Astra was used in an attempted armed hold up on Wednesday night.
Police believe this Holden Astra was used in an attempted armed hold up on Wednesday night.

Clear CCTV footage shows the men drive up to the house in a white Holden Astra with stolen licence plates bearing the registration 846YQL

Investigators believe it was the same car used in an attempted armed holdup on Wednesday night at The Ridge Shoppingworld.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Brian Collins said the plates were registered to a Mermaid Beach vehicle.

If you have information that would help police, phone Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
break in burglary crime kara view court toowoomba crime toowoomba criminal investigation branch
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Body art festival goes back in time for Coast event

        premium_icon Body art festival goes back in time for Coast event

        Whats On The Sunshine Coast will again host the Australian Body Art Festival this year, as the event reveals its 2020 theme.

        International cricketers ‘pull up stumps’ ahead of World Cup

        premium_icon International cricketers ‘pull up stumps’ ahead of World Cup

        News Some of the world’s best female cricketers will converge on Noosa next month, in...

        Paint, yoga, sport to make for family fun day

        Paint, yoga, sport to make for family fun day

        News ‘Child’s play can set them up for life’: centre to hold open day for entire...

        Muggy morning turns into wet day as rain, storms forecast

        premium_icon Muggy morning turns into wet day as rain, storms forecast

        Weather There’s more rain and storms set to hit the Sunshine Coast with the Bureau of...