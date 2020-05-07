Menu
STRANDED: Cooroy family of Brock Shelley, wife Jodii and two-year-old daughter Harleigh are left without transport after their car was stolen, again.
Thieves strike twice leaving young Cooroy family stranded

Matt Collins
7th May 2020 6:00 PM
WHEN Cooroy resident Brock Shelley went outside and found his car had been stolen, he could not believe it had happened again.

On the morning of Thursday May 7, Mr Shelley woke to find his 2016 red Toyota Corolla had been stolen from his Kauri St driveway.

“I was spewing,” he said.

“They took the keys and my wallet.

“Apparently they also broke into a house in Cooroy.

“There has been reports of break ins and people stealing cars around Cooroy for the past couple of weeks.”

The Shelley's vehicle is recovered after it was stolen from their Cooroy home.
Thankfully, police located the vehicle in Butler St, Tewantin later that morning.

There was some damage, but the good news is Mr Shelley’s vehicle, which he shares with his wife to transport their two-year-old daughter, is repairable.

“They must’ve taken it for a joyride,” he said.

“I found the bleach bottle they used to bleach out the car to hide the fingerprints.”

Damage to the car.
This is the second time the young family’s car has been stolen from their Cooroy house in the past six months.

“My heart dropped a bit when I saw it happened again,” Mr Shelley said.

“It last got stolen in October, two weeks after we got married.

“In the exact same spot.”

The car was insured, but now the Cooroy family have the unwanted stress of organising repairs and insurance.

“I’m currently working from home which is good I guess,” Mr Shelley said.

“I’ll just have to see if we can get a hire car.”

